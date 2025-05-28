New research which was commissioned by RateMyPlacement but conducted by TLF Research have discovered that company culture is more important than job title for most job seekers.
The nationwide survey of 2,000 adults conducted by students at the jobs board RatemyPlacement found that when choosing a job role, 44 percent of respondents believe company culture and job title are equally important, while a significant 40 percent company culture over title alone, only 16 percent of people prioritise job title as the most important factor.
The findings which they found in the survey offer a strong message to both employers and candidates.
They conducted the survey by age and found that the preference for company culture increases as people get older with nearly 48 percent of 45- to 54-year-olds prioritising company culture, compared to just 31 percent of 18- to 34-year-olds.
Conversely, younger age groups are more likely to view job titles as important almost 24 percent of 18- 24-year-olds compared to just 9 percent of those aged 65 and upwards.
In response to the findings, Oliver Sidwell, co-founder of RateMyPlacement has shared advice on what job seekers should focus on when applying for jobs:
Look beyond the job title:
“A prestigious job title can feel like a win, but if it comes at the cost of a toxic environment or misaligned values, it won’t be sustainable,” said Mr Sidwell.
Ask the right questions in interviews:
Look beyond salary and responsibilities, ask about team dynamics, management style, and company values.
Find out how the company supports employee wellbeing, development and work life balance. According to the survey these are the key indicators of a healthy company culture which can make or break your long0term job satisfaction.
Research culture clues:
Glassdoor reviews, employee testimonials on LinkedIn and even the tone of job descriptions can give a lot about a company’s internal environment.
Consider what motivates you:
If you thrive on autonomy, collaboration, flexibility or recognition look for indicators of those in the culture. You're more likely to succeed in a role where you feel comfortable and supported.
Culture impacts retention:
Oliver Sidwell said: “Workplace culture isn’t just a ‘nice to have’ it directly affects retention, performance, and wellbeing.”
“In the long run, aligning with a company that shares your values will be more beneficial than chasing a fancy title.”
As the job market continues to evolve, today’s job seekers are placing increasing value on what happens behind the scenes, from team relationships to leadership ethics, and on this latest data shows most candidates care just as much if not more about where they work as what they’re called.
