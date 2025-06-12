HARTPURY University staff and students were prominently featured at the UK Animal Law Conference 2025 on Wednesday, June 4 and Thursday, June 5.
Their research presentations included spanning AI applications, housing legislation, and public awareness of animal welfare law.
Dr. Helen Tedds, Lecturer in Animal Welfare, delivered a powerful presentation based on her PhD research, which used bespoke Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to investigate the unregulated sale of pet reptiles and amphibians via online classified websites.
Her presentation revealed that around 50 per cent of sampled adverts potentially involved commercial activity that could be bypassing existing animal licensing regulations, and up to 47 per cent of adverts failed to meet the standards set by the Pet Advertising Advisory Group.
Dr Helen Tedds said: “This research highlights a serious regulatory gap in online animal sales,” said Dr. Tedds. “It also demonstrates how AI can be a powerful tool for monitoring animal welfare risks at scale. We hope the findings can support enforcement bodies and drive legislative reform.”
Her custom-built software, PetExSys, analysed over 117,000 adverts over a 49-month period. The AI system classified vendor types and identified non-compliance.
Hartpury students Natalie Powdrill-Wells (PhD candidate) and Amber Lundie (MSc Animal Welfare, Policy and Legislation) also shared their research.
Amber’s presentation explored regional differences in how private rental housing accommodates pet ownership, calling for more consistent pet-friendly housing policies.
Natalie’s talk examined how gender, ethnicity, education level, and owner-pet relationships influence knowledge of the Act. Her findings stress the importance of tailored education and outreach to improve compliance and protect companion animal welfare.
Hartpury University said the involvement of both staff and students at such a high-profile event underscores its growing reputation as a leader in animal welfare science and policy.
You can find out more about Hartpury University via its website.
