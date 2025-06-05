GLOUCESTERSHIRE College will host a free adult open day Wednesday, June 18 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.
The event will be held at the college’s Gloucester campus and is open to anyone aged 19 or over.
The open evening will allow you to explore a wide range of courses and programmes, available at the Forest of Dean, Cheltenham, and Gloucester campuses, as well as online courses.
Posting on the college’s website, a Gloucestershire College spokesperson said: “Whether you're looking to gain new skills, pursue a passion, or advance your career, this event is the perfect opportunity to explore your options.”
More details are available on Gloucestershire College’s website, and you can book your place by visiting Eventbrite.
