A SPECIAL celebratory event is planned for early September to recognise alumni who completed a Certificate of Education before 1982 at the University of Gloucestershire’s predecessor institutions.
The event will take place at the historic Francis Close Hall campus in Cheltenham, and will see the conferral of Honorary Bachelor of Education Degrees upon eligible former students of St. Mary’s College, St. Paul’s College and the College of St. Paul and St. Mary.
Dr Matthew Andrews, Chief Operating Officer and Pro Vice-Chancellor, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of our Cert Ed graduates. Their service and passion for teaching deserve recognition, and we look forward to welcoming them back to campus.
“We are exceptionally proud of our heritage in training the teachers of the future – this dates back more than 175 years. Welcoming back so many of our esteemed alumni will help to inspire current cohorts of trainee teachers, so it really will be a fantastic occasion for all.
“This event will also coincide with another exciting development for our teaching programmes, as from September they will be delivered at our new City Campus in the heart of Gloucester. This will mark the start of a new chapter in our long history in teacher training”.
The Certificate of Education was the standard qualification for entry into the teaching profession. In late 1970s and early 1980s, changes were introduced which allowed students on the same course to graduate with a bachelor’s degree instead of the Certificate in Education.
Former students who earned a Certificate of Education before 1982 from one of the former colleges are invited to attend the event.
If you believe you are eligible or want to check, you can email [email protected] with your contact details, the year your certificate was awarded and, if possible, a copy of your original certificate.
