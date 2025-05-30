OVER recent years St Mary’s Church in Ross-on-Wye has been transformed into a wonderful, flexible space, suitable for all kinds of events.
Its latest incarnation is on Wednesday June 18 when St Mary’s will be set up in a ‘cabaret style’ with chairs and tables, as it hosts an evening with antiques expert and television presenter Kate Bliss who will talk about the Antiques Roadshow meeting Bargain Hunt.
During her talk Kate will take a look at some of the antique items brought in by the audience. A large screen will also allow everyone to see the detail on any one piece as Kate describes it.
Churchwarden, Mark Sanderson, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Kate Bliss, a well-known local celebrity, who is a regular visitor to the Ross area, and bring her expertise and charm to this event.
St Mary’s is an excellent venue for this talk and we hope to have a full house.”
Book early to get your ticket for the event, which starts at 7pm, to avoid disappointment by visiting the church’s website, rossparishes.uk/katebliss, where they are now on sale priced at £16 (with no fee).
Any remaining tickets will be available on the door at £20. All proceeds will go towards funds for the upkeep of the church.
The church’s previous incarnations for events include becoming a ballroom to host a Victory in Europe Tea Dance with musicians from Monmouth Big Band performing on stage. It also recently hosted a radio-styled Gardeners’ Question Time and numerous illustrated talks by a variety of visiting authors and concerts including the first of free regular summer lunchtime concerts on the first Wednesday of the month.
Last weekend members of the prestigious English Chamber Orchestra gave two concerts in partnership with Music in Country Churches.
