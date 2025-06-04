THE Forest of Dean District Council provided residents with helpful tips to help dogs beat the heat this summer.
With recent reports of an expected ‘heatwave’ to hit the country, the council’s tips look to help prepare residents and canine companions for dehydration, heat stroke and more.
Posting on social media, a Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “As we move towards the warmer days of summer, it's always good to remember some simple tips to help your dog beat the heat.
“Watch the temperatures. Avoid exercise and long walks during the hottest parts of the day and never leave your pup in your vehicle.
“Watch for signs of heat stroke and exhaustion. Heavy panting, excessive drooling, bright red gums, lethargy, and vomiting are all signs that your pup needs a break and a drink of water.”
The council also suggested freezing your dog’s water bowl, or adding ice cubes to the bowl, along with making some homemade frozen dog treats, and giving them a cold mat or damp towel to lie on.
According to some reports, all parts of England are set for at least 30 degrees centigrade in a UK heatwave from June 16, in an ‘intense heat burst’.
During such heat, it’s also important for residents to understand ways to remain cool and comfortable. The NHS recommends remaining hydrated, and much the same as the council’s tips, it’s wise to avoid exercise during the hottest parts of the day.
However, if you decide to venture out, you may wish to take cover in wooded areas, a practice known as forest bathing.
Ellen Devine, Wellbeing Manager, Forestry England, said: “Heading into the cool, dappled shade of my local woodland at the end of a hot, sticky day in the city always does me the world of good. It’s a fantastic reset for my mind and gives me a chance to physically relax as I steady my breathing and take in the sights of lush, green mosses, so many shades of green in the leaves of the trees and the soothing summer sounds of the forest around me.
“As we feel the changes and pressures of climate change, it’s good for all of us to be aware of the important role the nation’s forests are playing by providing us with these incredible landscapes to enjoy and explore, absorbing carbon, giving wildlife a home and cooling the atmosphere.”
One area Forestry England recommends is Beechenhurst. Posting on its website, Forestry England said: “It’s the perfect picnic spot, with wide open lawns, shaded benches in the trees, and a wonderful café - it’s no wonder Beechenhurst is so popular.”
It also recommends Wenchford calling it: “A popular picnic site with picnic tables and an easy access path and, for when it all gets a bit too hot, a paddling area. Blackpool Brook trickles through the site under the dappled shade of the large oak trees.”
You can find more handy tips for how to keep you and your pets cool online.
