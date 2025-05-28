A VIBRANT community of bikers from the Forest of Dean and surrounding areas came together at the Silver Fox Café on Wednesday, May 21, for another successful edition of the popular ‘Bikers’ Nite’ bike meet.
Under clear blue skies and a warm, sunny evening, hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts gathered to enjoy the ride, the company, and the cause.
The highlight of the night was a generous cheque presentation to Nicole, a representative of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.
The £15,000 raised over the past year by the biker community was handed over, representing a significant contribution to the charity’s life-saving work across the region.
Nicole spoke warmly about the incredible generosity of the bikers, saying: “This donation makes a real difference. It helps us keep our helicopters flying and our paramedics on the road, ready to save lives every day. We are deeply grateful to everyone who supports us, especially on a night that also marks MAAC’s 34th birthday.”
The atmosphere was further lifted by live music from a talented band hailing from Tewkesbury.
Adding to the festivities was the eagerly anticipated raffle organised by J&S Accessories Ltd., who kindly donated over £800 worth of prizes as part of their open day held the previous Saturday.
Will, a member of J&S staff, drew the winning tickets amid cheers from the crowd. All proceeds from the raffle will go directly to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.
The success of ‘Bikers’ Nite’ would not be possible without the dedication of key volunteers who help run the weekly Wednesday meets.
The Silver Fox Café family and staff also received heartfelt thanks for their ongoing support and hospitality.
After a well-earned summer break, the much-loved bike meets will return on Wednesday, September 10, promising more fun, community spirit, and fundraising for a vital cause.
