GLOUCESTERSHIRE’s famous Robin will launch in Newent on Tuesday, June 3, with bookings available now.
Operating from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, the service allows passengers to book journeys via an easy-to-use app, website, or phone line - and you don’t even have to live in a Robin area to use the service.
The Newent area expansion is funded by Gloucestershire County Council and builds on the success of previous rollouts in the south of the Forest of Dean and other areas of Gloucestershire.
The Robin was first introduced in 2022 to tackle the growing challenge of rural isolation and limited transport options. Since its inception with two areas, it has transformed travel for thousands of residents, with over 43,300 passenger-trips made since it started across its existing five service areas.
Cllr Roger Whyborn, cabinet member for Strategic Highways and Sustainable Transport, said: “I’m thrilled we’re able to make this investment to see The Robin expand into another new area. It will help meet the needs of residents in Newent and the surrounding area. It will boost rural connectivity and expand The Robin service, which will now cover the vast majority of rural Gloucestershire.”
Gloucestershire County Council says the launch in and around Newent fills a major gap in Gloucestershire’s rural transport network, ensuring that many rural communities in the county benefit from a modern, on-demand transport solution.
The Robin service does not follow fixed routes. It picks up and drops off passengers at bus stops that suit them, offering flexibility and convenience. The service originally started life as a funding bid written by Gloucestershire County Council in 2019.
In 2020, Gloucestershire County Council was informed that it would be funded by the Department for Transport, having proven that Gloucestershire is the right place for a new service to increase the rural transport options.
The news is welcomed following a report last month of possible transport exclusion in some parts of the Forest of Dean.
Cllr Gill Moseley, Newent representative on the County Council, said: “I am really pleased to welcome the Robin bookable bus service to this area. There are so many rural communities here that need this sort of flexible service.
“People need better access to local health services, shops, and community facilities and activities. I know it has been a success in the central and southern parts of the Forest of Dean and people living in the Newent neighbourhood now have the opportunity to use this innovative public transport option as well.”
To enquire or book The Robin service, you can call 0345 263 8139, download ‘The Robin Bus Transport’ from your mobile phone app store, or visit the website.
You can pay for your journeys on The Robin online or by paying the driver directly, either using contactless or cash.
You can also provide your debit or credit card details when registering on the app or making an account via the website. Booked journeys will then be charged to that card until removed or changed.
