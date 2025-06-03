Organisers of the Warren James Day on June 8 have now used the power of AI to come up with his likeness. On boarding the ship for the long and dangerous voyage, all convicts had their appearance noted. Warren James was described as being a short five feet three inches, with a dark complexion, round head, black to grey hair, a long sloping forehead, hazel eyes, sharp nose, large mouth and medium chin. Organiser Ian Wright fed this information into Chat GBT and using its powerful AI technology it produced this image.