GREAT Western Air Ambulance Charity has invited residents to enter its summer raffle, with a chance to win £2,500 and go towards continuing its service.
Entries are open now. Postal entries close on Monday, August 18 and online entries close Monday, August 25. The draw will be conducted on Wednesday, August 27. Tickets are £1 each and you must be 18 or over to enter.
The charity said money raised from the raffle will go towards training new and existing service personnel. GWAAC's Summer Raffle 2024 received £30,490 in ticket sales, of which 51.2 per cent went back into the charity, 38.6 per cent was spent on expenses, and 10.2 per cent was spent on prizes.
A GWAAC spokesperson said: “Having the funding available to deliver whatever training is needed, whenever it is needed, is crucial and we can’t do it without you. Every £1 play is a chance to win, and to save a life. Your support will save local lives and keep GWAAC flying.”
You can enter online or via post to Great Western Air Ambulance Charity, County Gates, Ashton Road, Bristol, BS3 2JH. You can also call 0330 1239 284 for more details and help with your entries.
