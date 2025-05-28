STAFF and students from Hartpury University and Hartpury College raised £846.23 for The Hollie Gazzard Trust, which works to reduce domestic abuse and promote healthy relationships through education and support programmes.
The funds were jointly raised by taking part in a 10k walk and a vibrant Colour Run event in support of the charity’s important work.
Four members of staff and four students completed the 10k walk and around 70 staff and students participated in the Colour Run event, turning the campus into a swirl of colour and community spirit.
Natalie Retsis, Head of Residential Life & Residential Services at Hartpury University and Hartpury College said: “We’re incredibly proud of the effort shown by everyone involved.
“The dedication of our staff and students, both in completing the 10k walk and bringing the Colour Run to life, reflects the strong sense of community here at Hartpury. Supporting a cause as vital as The Hollie Gazzard Trust means a great deal to us.”
The event was met with much enthusiasm, with participants embracing the opportunity to get involved for a highly meaningful cause.
Hartpury University said the fundraising highlighted the institution’s ongoing commitment to supporting causes that promote safety and positive relationships.
The Hollie Gazzard Trust was created following the murder of 20-year-old Hollie Gazzard in 2014 by ex-partner Asher Maslin in Gloucestershire. It was set up by her parents Nick and Mandy, and her sister Chloe.
The charity looks to reduce domestic violence cases through creating and delivering educational programmes on the subject and by promoting healthy relationships to schools and colleges.
Ultimately, The Hollie Gazzard Trust wants to positively change the lives of young people through partnerships in communities, as well as working alongside other charities and professional agencies.