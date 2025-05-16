A team of volunteers working for British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) came together recently to rehome over 200 hens at Dean Farm Animal Sanctuary just outside Shirenewton. The last hen to go was Bluebell - described as a gentle soul given a new lease of life.
Liz Hacket Pain a local volunteer said:“ It is lots of fun to volunteer even though there is a bit of hard work involved. To see the hens go to new homes and know they are going to continue to live and hopefully be spoilt with hen treats, is very rewarding. I have rehomed hens for many years and they go on to lead a fulfilled full life.”
Commercial laying hens are typically replaced with younger hens once they reach 18 months old to maintain maximum egg production and keep costs for consumers down, at which point the older hens are sent to slaughter unless rehomed. This is where BHWT steps in with a band of volunteers and people who are willing to rehome hens.
The BHWT rely upon an incredible network of over 1,400 volunteers and over 50 rehoming sites around the UK. The aim being to continue rehoming 60,000 hens every year. A huge milestone has been reached recently, with the rehoming of the one-millionth hen, called Henrietta, being rehomed with King Charles and Queen Camilla.
The charity was founded by Jane Howorth in 2005 and 2016 saw Jane awarded an MBE for her work in 2016 with the BHWT being named JustGiving’s Charity of the Year in 2018.
Are you passionate about helping hens. There are many ways to volunteer. Find out about our main hen rehoming volunteering roles or get in touch via email to [email protected] you like to volunteer? https://www.bhwt.org.uk/