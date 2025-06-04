THE SIXTH series of top-rated reality show ‘Blackfort Equestrian All Star Academy’ will be filmed at Hartpury University and Hartpury College, with applications open until Monday, June 16.
The series, featuring on sports network Horse and Country (H&C), will have eight hopeful riders competing for the crown of All Star Champion. Prospective contestants must apply online and submit a two-minute audition video.
The series will be hosted by Megan Elphick along with co-presenter Charlie Hutton. They’ll be joined by a stellar line up of celebrity riding talent who will coach and cajole contestants through a series of challenges designed to test their skill, courage and strength of their relationship with their horse.
Phillip Cheetham, Equine Director at Hartpury University and Hartpury College, said: “Staff and students are very excited about Hartpury becoming the host venue for the All Star Academy. We’re very proud of our world-class facilities, educational programmes, and industry-shaping research, and can’t wait to share part of this with the contestants, their horses, and the wider H&C audience.
“The partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to lifelong learning, and the importance of always aiming to be better horsemen and women for the good of our horses - whether riding competitively or simply taking care of and spending time around these incredible animals.”
Jonathan Rippon, H&C’S Director of Content, said: “I’m delighted to bring back this iconic series in partnership with our friends at Blackfort Equestrian. Viewers can look forward to a whole raft of new, never-seen-before challenges for the contestants that will deliver the tense competition and entertainment the audience has come to expect.”
All details about the application process including frequently asked questions and the specifics of the audition video can be found on the Horse and Country website.
