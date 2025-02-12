TWO properties in the Forest of Dean were burgled on Tuesday, February 11.
One burglary occurred on Woodland Rise, Lydney, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, where suspects forced their way into the property and stole various items of jewellery and other valuables.
A family member of the home said: “They completely ransacked the place, smashed the patio doors in. So many things taken, items which can never be replaced. One of the dogs was beaten and cannot open their eye. They also ate food out of the fridge!”
“The police told us about so many break-ins in the last few months. People are desperate. The Forest of Dean is obviously being targeted at the moment.”
The family member also said they had obtained doorbell footage involving two men and a white or silver car.
Another burglary occurred on Westerly Close, Cinderford, around 5.20pm to 7.30pm, where the offenders also took various items of jewellery.
Gloucestershire Police has some tips via its website for how residents can protect themselves against potential burglars.
It says: “Lower fences at the front around one-metre high are preferable to high fences as they allow for a clear view over the top and don’t provide cover for anyone wishing to hide.
“At the rear and sides, taller fencing is recommended to prevent easy access. Trellis, thorny plants, or a suitable anti-climb topping such as plastic spikes make it difficult for anyone climbing over a fence or gate.
“Planting prickly or barbed shrubbery along boundaries and fence lines acts as an effective natural barrier. Gravel driveways and paths will make sure you hear anyone approach.”
If you have any further information about these incidents, you can complete the online form quoting: GC20250211-0425 or visit the Gloucestershire Police website.