THE sanctions imposed on a Forest district councillor over bullying behaviour were strengthened after council members considered a report into the case.
A standards panel report found Cllr Philip Burford, the Independent councillor for Hartpury and Redmarley undermined the planning team by making repeated references to senior officers when he did not like the outcome of a decision.
He also showed disrespect to a complainant and the nature of his criticism was inappropriate.
Cllr Burford was confused over what his rights and duties were as planning committee chairman and was keen to ensure high performance of the planning team, the report found.
But this confusion and an expressed belief that he “knew best” led to an endemic tension between the planning team and Cllr Burford resulting in dread by officers of attending planning committee meetings.
Cllr Burford was also found in breach of the code of conduct for failing to declare an interest and failing to act in accordance with the public trust placed in him.
He was also found to have used his position to exert influence on an officer or attempt to undermine their impartiality in a planning enforcement case.
The panel had recommended to the full council that Cllr Burford be issued with a formal censure and that he be unable to be a chairman or vice-chairman of any committee and that the findings of the report be published by the council.
But Cllr Julia Gooch (Progressive Independents, Newent and Taynton) successfully proposed strengthening the punishment to ban Cllr Burford from all committees, outside bodies, working groups and task groups for three years.
“The sanctions recommended by the standards panel are serious, proportionate and well reasoned,” she said.
“However, given both the duration of the behaviour and its demonstrated impact on officers’ working environment, I’m concerned the recommended measures alone may not sufficiently protect staff from further inappropriate conduct.”
She said officers of the council are entitled to work in a safe and impartial environment.
“When a member’s behaviour is shown over many years to undermine that environment, we have a responsibility to not only acknowledge the findings but put in place meaningful safeguards.”
Her amendment was seconded by former council leader Cllr Tim Gwilliam (Progessive Independents, Berry Hill).
He said: “Councillors bullying officers is a serious issue in local government, involving abuse of behaviour, intimidation, disrespect, often through emails and meetings.
“I’m therefore content to link the word bullying to this case.
“It’s not correcting, it’s not admonishing, it’s not advising, it’s not even directing. It’s out and out bullying.”
Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Burford said he had always attempted to be fair to all when chairing committees.
“During my 18 years as a councillor I have always done my best to serve the people who elected me to the best of my ability,” he said.
“While chairing committees I always attempted to be fair and equitable to all concerned whether they be officers of the council, members of the council or members of the public.
