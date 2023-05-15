On Thursday May 11, Friends of the 65 Bus were pleased to welcome Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, the Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, on board the 65 Bus.
opportunity to tell her the story of the 65 Bus and about its vital importance to the communities that it serves.
She was able to meet and talk to the passengers, including some visitors from the United States, who were travelling by bus to visit local castles.
Cllr. Brocklesby said: “I was delighted to be invited to meet some of the Friends of the 65 Bus and to travel along its picturesque route. The 65 bus service, which is run by the Council, offers an important lifeline. Running from Chepstow to Monmouth more than four times a day, it really helps keep people in rural communities connected. I’d encourage everyone to hop on board – it’s accessible, its friendly and for locals as well as visitors there’s plenty to see along the 65 route.”
It is important to get the support of councillors at a time which is critical for public transport, especially bus services that operate in rural areas. Buses like the 65 between Monmouth and Chepstow are vital links for the communities of Penallt, The Narth, Trellech, Llanishen, Devauden and Itton which lie on the route. Friends of the 65 Bus are grateful for the support of all local councillors and continue to work with Monmouthshire County Council to make the 65 a successful service of which we can all be proud.