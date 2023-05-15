It is important to get the support of councillors at a time which is critical for public transport, especially bus services that operate in rural areas. Buses like the 65 between Monmouth and Chepstow are vital links for the communities of Penallt, The Narth, Trellech, Llanishen, Devauden and Itton which lie on the route. Friends of the 65 Bus are grateful for the support of all local councillors and continue to work with Monmouthshire County Council to make the 65 a successful service of which we can all be proud.