NEW data has revealed the most targeted areas for burglaries in Gloucestershire, with three recorded every day on average.
Data obtained by Legal Expert revealed the region’s home burglary hotspots in 2024. There were 93 break-ins recorded in the Forest of Dean, 295 in Gloucester, 182 in Cheltenham and 146 in Stroud.
Legal Expert also found that 2,910 residential break-ins have been recorded by Gloucestershire Police in the last three years.
Gloucestershire Police recorded more than 1,200 home burglaries in the last year, with just four per cent resulting in a person being charged.
Legal Expert’s Criminal Injury Compensation Authority specialist, Ellie Lamey said: “Being the victim of a burglary can be extremely invasive and traumatic not to mention those instances of aggravated burglary where weapons are involved.
“Moreover the shockingly low charge rate gives victims the impression that there is no support or justice following what can be in some cases, a life-altering event.”
Ellie Lamey added: “Victims of burglaries can be left feeling abandoned and unsupported but it is important that they know there is help available for them.
“The Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority for example, is a government-backed organisation that can offer compensation to blameless victims of violent crimes throughout the UK. The pay-outs awarded depend on the severity but range from £1,000 to £500,000 and can be a vital resource for victims who need support to recover from an often traumatic event.”
In 2024, there were 177,687 home burglaries reported across England and Wales.
Ms Lamey said: “Throughout my legal career, I have worked with victims and families of burglaries and the impact can be long-lasting. Thankfully, I’ve been able to bring even a small comfort by securing them the compensation they deserve to help to start to rebuild their lives.”