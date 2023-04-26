A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a severe collision on the A4137 at Thorn Crossroads in Glewstone, Herefordshire. The incident occurred at approximately 6.20pm on Wednesday 19 April, involving a red Ford Fiesta and a Volvo lorry. Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The collision resulted in a teenage girl being airlifted to Bristol Southmead Hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. The arrested man is currently being held as the investigation continues.
Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information, including dash-cam footage, to contact the Hereford Operational Policing unit on 101 extension 7722068 or by email at [email protected]. This information will prove invaluable in furthering their investigation into this tragic incident.