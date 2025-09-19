A 56-YEAR-OLD father-of-three was caught with hundreds of indecent images of children and bestiality on his phone after being spotted having sex with a 16-year-old girl he had groomed online in the boot of his car.
George Renny of Culver Street, Newent, was jailed for 32 months after admitting charges of causing/inciting sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of making indecent images, one count of possessing extreme images, and two counts of taking indecent photographs/pseudo photographs of a child.
Cardiff Crown Court heard he had exploited the girl after contacting her on an online chat room and then talking with her on WhatsApp.
The talk became sexual and he encouraged her to commit sex acts while sending her films of himself doing the same.
Renny sent the girl £180 after asking her for sexual photographs and videos, and then arranged to meet her in Cardiff, the court was told.
Prosecutor Abigail Jackson said Renny made her feel 'uncomfortable' kissing and touching her sexually in public and instructed her to tell anyone who asked that he was her grandfather.
Later, he drove then to a rural lane near Caerphilly, where he filmed her in a sex act in the boot of the car and they had intercourse.
She told him to stop when she saw people nearby but he ignored her, before two men on quad bikes confronted him and he drove off, but not before they had taken down his number plate.
Officers later called at his house and found more than 350 indecent images on his phone including children as young as seven being raped and four pornographic images involving a woman and a horse.
Kevin Seal defending said Renny had "remorse" and his wife was standing by him.
But jailing him for two years and eight months, Judge Paul Hobson said: "You have entrenched sexual interest in children. These were the worst kind of images depicting child rape.
"These acts are filmed and take place because there is a market for that kind of material – a market created by people like you."
Renny was also made subject to a restraining order and an indefinite sex offender notification.
DC Lyndsay Boulton, the Gwent Police officer in charge of the case, said: “I hope this sentencing, not only provides reassurance and solace to the victim, but also serves as a message to perpetrators who exploit vulnerable people, that it absolutely will not be tolerated.
“Sexual exploitation is a form of child sexual abuse. It is not always recognised by, or obvious to victims, with perpetrators’ often grooming or convincing them they are in a loving or consensual relationship.
“This complex investigation began following a concern being raised by a member of the public and I would like to personally thank those who stepped forward in this instance. Their report played an important role in safeguarding children.
“The effects of being a victim of this crime can be longstanding. We will continue to support the victim and are committed to bringing perpetrators of child exploitation before the courts.”
