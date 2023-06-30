BEACHLEY Road in Beachley has been closed after a bus crashed earlier this afternoon.
The bus had dropped off pupils from Offa's Mead Academy in Sedbury before the accident.
The school issued a statement saying: "You may have seen via Facebook that the school bus was involved in a crash this afternoon.
"We can confirm no children were on the bus at the time."
The road was closed near Beachley Barracks and a diversion was put in place around Loop Road.
Witnesses on social media reported a number of fire engines and ambulances in the area.
The road was expected to be closed for several hours while an investigation took place.