A body has been found in the search for a man missing in the River Wye.
Although formal identification has not taken place, the family of 20-year-old Jake Jones from Sedbury have been informed.
Mr Jones was reported to have entered the river near Tutshill at around 6.35pm on Monday, May 20 and not resurfaced.
Gloucestershire Police said that around 7.15am today (Sunday), a member of the public had discovered a body in the water near the mouth of the Wye at Chepstow.
A search was started following Mr Jones’s disappearance with Gloucestershire officers being supported by Gwent Police, the National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, the Severn Area Rescue Association, Lowland Rescue Oxfordshire and HM Coastguard.
The body has been recovered by the Coastguard and the coroner has been informed.