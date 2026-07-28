GWENT Police are dealing with a road traffic collision on the B4245/ Crick Road.
They have urged motorists to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for journeys.
We will update when more information becomes available to us.
Gwent Police are dealing with a road traffic collision on the B4245 and are advising motorists to avoid the area.
GWENT Police are dealing with a road traffic collision on the B4245/ Crick Road.
They have urged motorists to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for journeys.
We will update when more information becomes available to us.
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