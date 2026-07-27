POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a report of a dog attack in Chepstow earlier this year.
The attack is thought to have happened between 11.45am and 12pm on Thursday April 23 between the Drill Hall car park and Riverside Mill in Chepstow involving an off-lead medium/large black dog and an on-lead white German Shepherd who has received injuries to its leg.
Officers have been carrying out enquiries to identify the owner of the medium/large black dog and believe there may have been witnesses who left prior to the police attendance.
Anyone who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to the police are urged to contacting them using the quoting leg reference 2600124864
You can also call them on 101, send a direct message on social media, or via the Gwent Police website.
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