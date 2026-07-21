RESPECT Orders will launch across England and Wales on Monday, October 26, giving police and councils tougher powers to crack down on repeat perpetrators of antisocial behaviour.
The new tool addresses the gap in existing powers and will enable authorities to take stronger enforcement action to tackle relentless adult offenders. Officers will, for example, be able to ban them from town centres or stop them drinking in public hotspots like high streets and local parks.
Offenders can also be ordered by the courts to tackle the root causes of their behaviour – from drug or alcohol treatment to anger management courses.Breaching a Respect Order will be a criminal offence, with police able to arrest anyone who ignores the rules. Those who flout the orders could face prison time.
John Hayward-Cripps, Chief Executive of the Neighbourhood Watch Network said: "A common misconception about antisocial behaviour (ASB) is that it’s low-level crime. While some ASB can have a relatively low level of impact, our members consistently tell us it is a priority and it is what they see and experience more than any other crime.
“It can significantly impact people's quality of life, feelings of safety, and mental health. Our hope is that the government’s introduction of Respect Orders will not only introduce necessary new powers to curb persistent offending but also reassure people that reports can and will be acted on."
Crime and Policing Minister Sarah Jones said: "Antisocial behaviour can devastate lives. Behind every statistic are residents who want to feel safe where they live, and neighbourhoods held hostage by the same repeat offenders.
“Respect Orders will ban perpetrators from the places they blight, force them to confront the causes of their behaviour and make breaching one a criminal offence with serious consequences, including prison. This sends a clear message that repeat offenders cannot be allowed to make life a misery for local communities any longer.”
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