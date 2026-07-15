POLICE are appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage following a serious collision on a driveway earlier this month that left a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.
An investigation has been launched following the incident involving a car and a pedestrian near Coleford on Sunday 5 July.
Officers were called to a report that a silver Mercedes CLS 320 driven by a woman had collided with another woman walking on a driveway at a property on Coalway Road, Coalway, at around 5.30pm.
The victim, from Lydney, suffered serious injuries to her body and head.
She was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where she remains in a serious condition 10 days later.
The driver, who also comes from the Forest of Dean, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with a revoked driving licence, driving whilst over the specified limit for cocaine and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
She has been released on bail while enquiries continue.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said” “Officers investigating the collision are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which they believe to be relevant to come forward.
“They would also like to speak to anyone who has any additional information and who hasn’t already spoken to police.
“The Mercedes is believed to have travelled from the Lydney area to Coalway before the collision took place. Officers are appealing for anyone with CCTV showing the car travelling along this route to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police through the website, quoting occurrence 53260055165: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us
Alternatively anyone with relevant information or footage, can call 101, quoting the same reference number.
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