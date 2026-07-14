POLICE have confirmed that a 41-year-old man was found dead outside a Monmouth town centre property on Monday evening.
Pub goers at the nearby Punch House and passers-by saw a large police and ambulance presence at the Agincourt Square entrance to Church Street from just after 6pm, with part of the street cordoned off.
It is believed that man was found unresponsive in a nearby courtyard.
Witnesses were later seen being interviewed by officers.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “At around 6pm on Monday 13 July, we received reports that a man had been found unresponsive outside a property in Church Street, Monmouth.
“Officers attended and a 41-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious.
“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time.”
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