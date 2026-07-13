POLICE have moved to reassure anyone in the Church Street area that they are in attendance and carrying out enquiries at a property in Church Street – amid rumours that a man has been found dead.
Part of the street was cordoned off tonight, and police were conducting interviews with people.
A spokesman said: “We'd like to confirm that those connected with these enquiries have been contacted, continue to be supported by officers, and that there is no ongoing threat to the wider public.
“If you are in the area and have any concerns, please feel free to stop and talk to one of our officers.”
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