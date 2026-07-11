A MAN has pleaded guilty to multiple offences including burglary of a town centre shop, possession of crack cocaine and being in charge of a dangerous dog that injured a police officer.
Edward Johns, aged 37, of Glen Farm, Shirenewton, admitted multiple offences which took place in 2024 and 2026 when he appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard that on November 26 2024, Johns entered Monmouth’s Marches Deli as a trespasser and stole various items of unknown value.
Also on the same day, Johns was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine when he was stopped by police in Chepstow.
In February 2026, Johns committed a number of motoring offences, including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, which he also admitted.
He also drove on Chepstow’s Moor Street on February 22 while twice the legal drink-drive limit, where a breathalyser test showed he had 70 micro-grammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The limit is 35 micro-grammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Johns further admitted stealing alcohol from Chepstow’s Shop Locally, to the value of £41.28, on April 13, 2026.
The court was also told that last month on June 8, Johns was the person in charge of a border collie dog in which Roman Park View, Trellech, which was dangerously out of control, contrary to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, and which caused injury to a police officer.
Johns further pleaded guilty to assaulting two officers – PCs Wilson and Sparrow – in the execution of their duty and using threatening, abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
His next hearing for sentencing will be at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 16.
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