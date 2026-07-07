Many legendary horses have written their names into Chepstow folklore through the Welsh Grand National. Corbiere triumphed in 1982 before going on to win the Aintree Grand National, while Bonanza Boy became a crowd favourite after winning back-to-back renewals in 1988 and 1989. Synchronised added his name to the roll of honour in 2009 before later capturing the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2012.