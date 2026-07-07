CHEPSTOW’S Marie Simpson is set to walk a 50-mile fundraiser, only months after undergoing major surgery on her legs and feet.
Marie, a volunteer at Chepstow Foodbank, underwent surgery in March due to a condition she had for around 40 years. Specialists told Marie this was necessary or she would be in a wheelchair within two years.
She is now learning to walk again with the help of physiotherapy - walking a little, then resting. But Marie, who describes herself as a goal-setter, decided to take up a challenge of walking 50 miles throughout the month of September.
Given the magnitude of the recent surgery, her physio told her the goal was possible but will be a huge achievement if she manages to achieve it.
Marie is now determined to complete the challenge and whilst doing so, raise money for Chepstow Foodbank - the charity she has volunteered at for two years.
She has quickly raised over £1,000 at the time of writing, but hopes to raise £3,000 to help Chepstow Foodbank assist those who need them the most.
Marie said: “At the moment, the Foodbank is really struggling. The donations we are getting in for food doesn’t cover what needs to go out, so we also have to spend money. What we’re spending doesn’t match what’s coming in.
“We’re in desperate need of funds to be able to buy the food that we give out to clients.”
Marie explained she first decided to volunteer at the Chepstow Foodbank when she semi-retired.
She said: “I wanted to give some of my time rather than just financially giving, so I decided to volunteer. When I saw the need in Chepstow, it really moved me.”
Chepstow Foodbank has been open since 2012, and is a charity run under the umbrella of The Trussell Trust. It is supported by The Bridge Church, Chepstow Baptist Church and Chepstow Town Council who assist with storage space and premises use.
Residents are referred to the Foodbank through local agencies such as social services, schools and Citizen’s Advice.
The need for these referrals to the Chepstow Foodbank has risen over the years. In the last year, Chepstow Foodbank has provided 1,763 people five days worth of food - of which 463 were children.
Marie explained the biggest reason for this increased need is the cost of living crisis, which impacts a person’s financial situation and health.
Marie also explained the perception of those who use the Foodbank is often misunderstood, as more and more working families are accessing help. She explained their money simply does not stretch as far as it used to, and the increase in food costs has been dramatic.
Marie added that needing the Foodbank can happen to anyone, and whilst the mission statement is to not have a need for a Foodbank, it’s important to normalise its use, not feel ashamed, and remove the social stigma that often comes with it.
You can help support Marie’s cause by either donating through her Go Fund Me page, donating food to your local Foodbank, or making a donation directly to the charity.
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