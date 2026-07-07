GWENT Police have appealed for witnesses to a collision between an electric bike and a bus early this morning (Tuesday)
Officers were called to the A48 Pwllmeyric, Chepstow at around 5.55am.
Officers are particularly keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the cyclist prior to the collision.
Investigators would like to hear from anyone who saw the cyclist travelling in the area before the collision, including motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, or anyone who may have captured relevant footage on a dashcam, CCTV system, mobile phone, or other recording device.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Gwent Police quoting reference 2600215220.
Information can be provided by calling 101, online at www.gwent.police.uk, or message on social media.
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