NATIONAL Highways will be testing a new resurfacing method on a 200-metre section of the westbound carriageway of the Severn Bridge.
If this process is successful, it will enable for a full resurfacing of both carriageways in 2027/28.
The M48 Severn Bridge was originally designed with a thinner road surface than modern bridges, meaning any replacement surface must be completed to the same specification to avoid adding additional weight to the bridge.
The work will take place between August 1 and September 27, 2026 with a contraflow system in operation between August 8 and September 18. During this period, there will be a narrow lane in each direction, a 30mph speed limit, and average speed cameras in place.
Access to Chepstow via Junction One will remain open, while diversions during full closures will be via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
Anyone planning to travel across the Severn Bridge during these dates are advised to allow extra time to their journey.
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