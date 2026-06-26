A LYDNEY man who killed a cyclist in a head-on collision whilst under the influence of drugs has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Daniel Booth, 31, struck cyclist Neil Routley in Aust, close to the M48 Severn Bridge, on June 29 last year.
Emergency services were called to B4461 Aust Road at about 12.30pm, however, Neil died at the scene as a result of his serious injuries.
Bristol Crown Court heard Booth was 16 times over the drug-drive limit.
Booth drove from Bristol to Gloucestershire in his Mercedes, roughly 12 hours after taking cocaine.
Avon and Somerset Police said Booth was arrested at the scene, and found to have 14mg of cocaine and 800mg of benzoylecgonine in his system. The legal limit is ten micrograms and 50mg.
Police also said Booth’s car was fitted with a dashcam. The footage was reviewed during the investigation and showed Booth on multiple occasions hitting kerbs and verges in the minutes before the incident. He also could be heard yawning and making a comment about feeling tired.
Emma Ling, Designated Investigating Officer, said: “This incident has devastated Neil Routley’s family and our thoughts are with them. It’s clear his death has left a massive hole in their lives that no court sentence could ever fill.
“There are times when accidents can happen and there is nothing anyone could have done about them. However, this is not the case with this tragedy.
“Daniel Booth got behind the wheel that day and was clearly in no safe condition to drive. The dashcam footage showing his car striking kerb multiple times and capturing him yawning is truly shocking. Yet he continued to drive on.
“Driving after consuming drugs or alcohol massively increases the chance of a serious collision, even if it is several hours later. Driving under the influence is recognised as one of the fatal five most common reasons behind such incidents.
“We make no apology for highlighting this repeatedly because the consequences of drivers ignoring that danger is devastating, as has been sadly illustrated in this case.”
Christine Hart, Senior Crown Advocate, said: “The sentence today (June 25) follows a thorough police investigation and close partnership working with the CPS to put together a strong case with evidence so compelling it left Mr Booth with no choice but to plead guilty.
“I’d like to thank Mr Routley’s family for their patience and dignity throughout these proceedings.”
Neil’s wife Jo Routley paid tribute to him and explained how he is missed by those who knew and loved him.
Jo said: “Sunday June 29 last year was a hot day, like today, so Neil went for a morning cycle when it was cooler.
“He was due to be back for lunch so we could go for a walk together in the afternoon. Tragically, he never came home.
“Neil’s untimely death was caused by a selfish and thoughtless act which will continue to impact his family and friends every day.
“His family and friends will miss him greatly.”
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