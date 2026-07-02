THE A48 Lydney bypass rail crossing is closed for emergency repairs, Gloucestershire County Council has said.
The council attended the site between the B4231 Church Road to Station Road yesterday (July 1) and said it was urgent to close the A48 rail crossing due to safety concerns, as some of the road rail crossing plates failed.
A Gloucestershire Roads spokesperson said: “We have been in communication with the responsible parties to resolve this issue.
“We are currently in the process of closing the road and installing a diversion route, which will be signposted.
“Repair works will commence as a matter of urgency, however we are awaiting confirmation of when the works will start and finish.”
The council said it will update the public further when they know more about when these works will take place, and emergency services have been notified.
Keep an eye on our website or social media for updates.
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