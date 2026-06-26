FORESTRY England has reminded the public to be wildfire aware, as the risk is still present.
While the Forest of Dean is finally seeing a slight drop in temperatures, Forestry England said there is still an elevated risk of wildfires.
It urged the public to avoid disposable barbecues and to extinguish cigarettes fully.
A Forestry England spokesperson said: “It might be tempting to bring a disposable barbecue when you visit the Forest of Dean, but we can't stress enough how vital it is that you leave the barbecue at home.
“Never light a fire or barbecue in our forests, make sure any cigarettes are put out and disposed of properly, and if you discover a wildfire, get to a safe place and call 999”.
According to Gloucestershire County Council, The Forest of Dean is the most significant area of wildfire risks in all of Gloucestershire.
Wildfires can be devastating, and the Forest of Dean has seen its share of this disaster - notably in May 2024, when thousands of trees were destroyed in Harrow Hill due to an alleged unextinguished cigarette which caused a forest fire.
Last year, the Forest of Dean avoided another potentially devastating forest fire, after a campfire reignited.
A Forestry England spokesperson said at the time: “A small fire can quickly get out of hand, even if you think it has been fully extinguished.
“A campfire tracked underground and remained hot for a number of days before reigniting and setting light to a nearby tree. The small fire took over 80 litres of water to extinguish. Thankfully it was caught in time before it spread.”
You can find safety tips and general advice about fires and wildfires via the Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service website or social media pages.
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