A COLEFORD campsite has been included in a list of the top 150 outstanding sites for 2026.
Greenacres Campsite was chosen to be in the Campsites.co.uk list for a second year running. The campsite sits on the edge of the Wye Valley with access to the River Wye, Symonds Yat Rock, and the Forest of Dean.
The annual Campsites.co.uk list highlights the best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK.
Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk said: “It's a real pleasure to launch our list of outstanding sites for 2026. The chosen campsites are all trusted favourites with our campers, and sites we're proud to put our name to, so you can book with confidence."
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