FAMILIES across the Forest of Dean are being urged to prepare for the opening of bookings for a summer programme offering free activities and meals to eligible children and young people.
Gloucestershire County Council has announced that activities available through its Holiday Activities and Food programme can now be viewed online, with bookings opening from midday on Monday, July 6.
The scheme will run throughout the summer holidays from Wednesday, July 22, until Tuesday, September 1, providing a range of free sessions and nutritious meals for children from Reception to Year 11 who receive benefits-related free school meals.
Families are being encouraged to create an account through the Gloucestershire Family Hubs booking system ahead of bookings opening. Parents and carers will need to create a profile for each child taking part, update emergency contact details and provide any information relating to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).
The programme offers a variety of activities designed to keep children entertained and active over the summer break.
Sessions include sports, creative arts, science workshops, sensory play, outdoor activities and family days out. Inclusive activities and support are also available for children and young people with additional needs.
Community Connectors are available in every district, including the Forest of Dean, to support families who may need help booking or attending sessions.
A specialist SEND Community Connector is also on hand to help children with additional needs access activities.
Councillor Linda Cohen, cabinet member for education and skills at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Our Holiday Activities and Food Programme gives children and young people the chance to take part in fun, engaging activities, enjoy healthy meals and spend time with others in a safe and supportive environment.”
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