A LOCAL family has launched a fundraising appeal after a husband and father living with stage four lung cancer exhausted available treatment options and was told the drug he now needs is not funded by the NHS.
Rob Fielder, who moved to the Forest with his wife Erica in 2022, was diagnosed after developing a persistent cough shortly after the couple settled into what they described as their dream home.
Initial tests revealed a 10cm tumour on his lung and further investigations showed the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes. After joining a drug trial, doctors discovered Rob had a rare mutation which is resistant to treatment.
Since then, he has undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy and was able to access additional medication through his company's health insurance.
The disease has since spread to his bones and brain, with Rob undergoing four rounds of Gamma Knife treatment. Multiple blood clots and a stroke forced him to stop working and give up playing hockey, a sport he loved.
Now, as the cancer continues to spread, the family are trying to raise funds for a medication not available through the NHS or covered by insurance.
His wife Erica launched a GoFundMe appeal which has already raised more than £20,000.
She said: "Since diagnosis Rob has been working tirelessly to make sure I am provided for if anything were to happen but for me having him here is the most important thing.
"Rob is a shining light in the world and I need to get him this drug. Asking for help isn't something I ever do but I really do need your help now."
The appeal has attracted support from friends, family and well-wishers hoping to help Rob access further treatment.
Anyone wishing to support the fundraiser can visit the family's GoFundMe page, titled "Get Rob the medication he needs".
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