THE family of a woman who died following an incident in Caldicot, on Thursday, June 4, has paid tribute to her.
Caroline Jones, 52 was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attended a property in Green Lane around 3am, alongside paramedics from The Welsh Ambulance Service.
Caroline’s family continues to be supported by specialist officers.
They said: “As a family we are devastated by the loss of Caroline and how her life was cut tragically short.
“We ask for privacy and respect at this difficult time.”
A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Enquiries are ongoing into Caroline’s death.
If you have any information that may be useful to the investigation, you can contact Gwent Police by calling 101, sending them direct message on social media or via the form on its website and quoting log reference 2600174602.
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