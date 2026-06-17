TWO men and one woman from South Wales have been arrested in connection with a record-breaking £139m seizure of cannabis.
The trio, in their 30s and 40s, and from Abertillery, Ebbw Vale and Merthyr were detained yesterday (Tuesday, June 16) as part of a South West Regional Organised Unit (SWROCU) led investigation.
The investigation was launched after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) intercepted a shipment of cannabis destined for the UK.
Working closely with the CBSA, investigators identified two containers suspected to contain cannabis which were in transit to Southampton Port.
Border Force officers intercepted the containers on May 6 and, when searched, approximately 12 tonnes of cannabis, contained within 1200 boxes, with an estimated street value of £139 million, were seized.
Yesterday, SWROCU executed warrants at the homes of two men and one woman from Merthyr Tydfil, Ebbw Vale and Abertillery.
Officers from South Wales Police and Gwent Police supported the operation.
All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of facilitating the importations and are currently in police custody.
Acting Inspector Stuart Cumine from SWROCU said: “This was clearly a significant seizure, which has not only taken a huge amount of drugs out of circulation, but has deprived the criminal gangs organising the importations of enormous profits totalling millions of pounds.
“While cannabis can commonly be perceived as a low-level threat, people need to understand that the criminals importing and supplying it are using the substantial profits to fund other criminality.
“Operations like this, working with partners on a national and international level, disrupt these criminal networks, deprive them of funds, and protect communities across the UK from the harm that drug supply and other organised criminality causes.”
Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Mike Tapp said: “Congratulations to our brilliant Border Force officers for this record-breaking haul.
“We will not allow criminal gangs to profit from misery and peddle their vile trade. More than ever before, we are working with policing and international partners to secure our borders and keep our streets safe.”
Border Force Director General, Phil Douglas said: “This biggest cannabis seizure ever shows Border Force’s relentless action to stop drugs reaching UK streets and destroying lives.
“My thanks to our officers, the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit, and the Canada Border Services Agency for their dedication, collaboration, and professionalism.”
Canada Border Services Agency President Erin O’Gorman said: “These seizures reflect the strength of the combined operational focus and intelligence-sharing efforts between Canadian federal law enforcement and our UK Border Force partners.
“It is the result of a highly coordinated, intelligence-led approach to disrupting transnational organized crime.
“The movement of illegal cannabis fuels organized crime networks, and this seizure underscores our collective commitment to combat these criminal activities and keep our borders strong and secure."
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