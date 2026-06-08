A 50-year-old man who was arrested following the killing of a woman in Caldicot last week has been detained under the Mental Health Act
Detectives from Gwent Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a woman after she was found unresponsive at an address in Green Lane.
Officers attended the property at around 3am on Thursday (June 4) alongside paramedics from Welsh Ambulance Service.
A Caldicot woman, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family continue to receive support from specialist officers.
Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Clarke said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain with the victim's family and friends and we would like to thank them for their support of the investigation at this difficult time.
"The 50-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
“While I understand that this latest development may prompt concern from our communities, we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with the death and there is no ongoing risk to the public.
“Our enquiries into the death continue, and if anyone has any information that may be useful to the investigation, please get in touch.”
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly residents who live on Green Lane and Cae Mawr Road who may have heard anything unusual in the early hours of the morning of Thursday, June 4.
Information can be given by calling 101, sending a direct message on social media or via a form at www.gwent.police.uk
quoting log reference 2600174602.
Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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