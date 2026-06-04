A MURDER investigation has been opened by Gwent Police following an incident in Caldicot.
Gwent Police officers went to an address in Green Lane following reports that a woman was unresponsive.
A 50-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service went to the house at around 3am this morning (Thursday).
The 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her family are being supported by specialist officers.
Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Clarke said: “We would like to reassure the communities of Caldicot that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances surrounding the victim's death.
“We understand that reports of this nature can cause concern, however we have arrested a man from the area who was known to the victim, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
“Residents may see an increased number of officers in the area as we carry out further enquiries. We encourage anyone with information to please speak with one of our officers, or contact us on the usual channels."
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly residents who live on Green Lane and Cae Mawr Road who may have heard anything unusual in the early hours of the morning of Thursday, June 4
Information can be given calling 101, sending a direct message on social media or via the form on the Gwent Police website and quoting log reference 2600174602.
People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.