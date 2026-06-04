A MAJOR route route through Caldicot has cordoned off by police for several hours.
A section of Green Lane between the junctions with Fernleigh Road and Park Road is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.
An ambulance was still outside a semi-detached house on Green Lane at 12.30pm.
There is police tape across the road and scene guards are present.
A road has been closed off near Dewstow Primary School as forensic crews and a medical team carry out their work.
A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance service has said they were called to reports of an incident on Green Lane, in the town early this morning.
“We were called today at approximately 3.15am to reports of an incident on Green Lane, Caldicot,” they said.
“We sent two emergency ambulances, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit and an operations manager to the scene.”
Gwent Police has been asked to comment on the nature of the incident.
The road is closed about 100 yards from Dewstow Primary School which is open as normal.
Green Lane is a busy thoroughfare used by Newport Bus’ X74 services to Chepstow and Newport and links to the Caldicot by-pass
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