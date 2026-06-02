THE South Western Ambulance Service recorded its busiest day last Tuesday (May 26), as crews responded to almost 4,000 incidents across the region.
Demand for the service was especially high over the bank holiday period. Between Friday and Tuesday, the Trust responded to 18,206 incidents, compared with 14,684 during the equivalent period last year - an increase of more than 24 per cent.
During this time, the increase of temperatures across the region added further pressure on the ambulance service, leading it to urge residents to use NHS services appropriately and take steps to protect themselves.
Dr John Martin, Chief Executive at SWASFT, said: "We want to be there for everyone that needs us in a life-threatening emergency; to do this, we need to have our ambulances free to respond to those most in need. If you call us and we're not the right service for you, we will direct you to another part of the NHS, please do listen to this advice, as it could mean that you get the help you need more quickly.
"We are receiving calls for issues such as sunburn, feeling hot, and other non-emergency conditions that can often be managed through self-care, pharmacies, NHS 111 or other healthcare services. Every less urgent 999 call reduces our ability to respond quickly to patients facing life-threatening emergencies.
"999 should be used for serious medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest, chest pain, breathing difficulties, suspected stroke, loss of consciousness, choking, severe allergic reactions or catastrophic bleeding."
Dr Martin added: "Our teams are working incredibly hard alongside NHS partners to manage these unprecedented levels of demand, and we are sorry when we cannot reach some patients as quickly as we would like.
"Please do not call back to ask for an ambulance arrival time. We are unable to provide estimated arrival times and repeat calls can delay our response to other patients needing urgent help.
"I would like to thank our staff and NHS partners across the region for their continued dedication in delivering the best possible care under extremely challenging circumstances."
Members of the public were urged to take simple precautions to stay safe during the hot weather, including drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and protective clothing, staying in the shade during the hottest parts of the day, avoiding strenuous activity during peak temperatures, and checking on elderly relatives, neighbours, and vulnerable people.
The news comes following the Trust’s warning prior to the bank holiday weekend. The trust had asked residents to prepare in advance to try to reduce the pressure on the service, as it expected demand for the service to be high.
The advice was for residents to order any required prescriptions in plenty of time, citing three working days.
A spokesperson said: “If you’re running out of medication, calling 999 isn’t the right option and it takes our crews away from life-threatening emergencies.
“Plan ahead, stay safe, and help keep our ambulances available for those who need them most.”
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