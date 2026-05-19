SOUTH Western Ambulance Service urged residents to plan ahead to help keep ambulances running for emergencies over the bank holiday weekend.
The service asked locals to get prescriptions ahead of time and only use 999 when absolutely necessary.
A South Western Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ”Another bank holiday is just around the corner.
“Don’t get caught out. Make sure you order your prescriptions in good time. Most GP practices ask for at least three working days’ notice.
“If you’re running out of medication, calling 999 isn’t the right option and it takes our crews away from life-threatening emergencies.
“Plan ahead, stay safe, and help keep our ambulances available for those who need them most.”
If you need medical assistance during the bank holiday break but it is not life-threatening, the NHS advises you call its 111 service to get the most appropriate advice.
NHS Gloucestershire has previously asked residents to “think pharmacy first” to help alleviate pressures on its local hospitals.
Last year, NHS Gloucestershire said : “If needed, your pharmacist can now provide treatment and some prescription medicine without seeing a GP. Think pharmacy first.”
“Treatments and medicines from local pharmacies include those for sinusitis, sore throat, earache, impetigo, shingles, and uncomplicated urinary tract infections.”
Dr Claire Fuller, NHS England medical director for primary care, said: “The changes that the NHS has made to community pharmacy services mean that people now have a new easy and convenient way of managing and treating many common illnesses.
“Pharmacists have always provided continuity and long-term support to patients, families, and carers – so, this is a safe and common-sense way of making the NHS easier for patients to use, and the change has been very well received by patients already”.
You can find further advice for which service is best to use by visiting the NHS website.
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