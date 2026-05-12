Frustration remains over the suspension of home births across Gloucestershire which was initially suspended across the county in November last year after safety concerns were raised by staff.
Now, bosses at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust say the service will remain suspended until the autumn.
They say good progress has been made but there is still more to do to be able to reopen safely.
This announcement has been met with frustration among campaigners who claim the continued suspension of NHS-supported home births represents a serious breach of women’s rights and a further dismantling of community maternity services across the county.
Gloucestershire Maternity Action Group (GMAG), who had previously begun the process of challenging the home birth suspension through a judicial review process, say they continue will continue to explore all avenues to ensure safe, lawful maternity care for all women.
Emma Gleave, of GMAG, said: “We paused legal action in good faith while talks were taking place with the Trust.
“However, we are extremely concerned that the suspension of home births is now being extended to all community births, by the back door, without consultation and without a clear plan to restore services safely. Women’s legal rights around birth choice cannot simply be put on hold indefinitely.”
Hospital chiefs say they recognise that the suspension of the home birth service means a loss of choice and certainty for families who had planned and hoped to give birth at home.
“Although good progress has been made there is still more to do to be able to reopen safely and therefore our home birth service will remain suspended until the autumn,” they said in a statement.
“We are sorry that this is necessary, and we want to thank women, birthing people and our maternity staff across Gloucestershire for their continued patience during what we know has been a deeply frustrating and worrying time.”
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