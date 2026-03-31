CUTTING-edge lung checks designed to detect early stage cancer took place in the Forest of Dean recently.
The lung screening project visited Coleford on Wednesday, March 18, where the InHealth scanning van was parked at the Forest Hills Golf Club.
Lung cancer affects around 350 people every year in Gloucestershire but if caught early, it can be treatable. So far, 50,000 scans have been carried out through the project, which was rolled out in Gloucestershire in January 2025, with 400 cancers being detected.145,000 patients have been invited to take part.
Dr Claudia Wegner, a GP at Lydney Practice and West Forest Cancer Lead said: “Screening picks up cancer in the early stages with 75 per cent of lung cancers picked up at Stage 1 or 2 which can make a big difference.
“Often it’s at this stage that patients have no symptoms which means they are at risk of not being detected early on.
“As smokers, patients worry about lung cancer and it is really difficult for them to find the point at which they go to see their GP because they might always have a cough for instance.
“We also try to use this momentum to try and help patients to stop smoking. Checks are repeated every two years so very often we are able to plant a seed in relation to giving up smoking at that first visit.
“We offer smoking cessation support. If people feel ready to quit we will help them do that and they can access dedicated personalised support to stop smoking.”
The innovative programme is commissioned by Somerset, Wiltshire, Avon and Gloucestershire Cancer Alliance (SWAG) and is currently targeting areas where there are high numbers of people at risk from developing lung cancer.
Patients from participating GP practices aged between 55 and 74 who are either smokers or ex-smokers are invited to attend a lung health check.
For patients, the screening process begins with an initial phone assessment. If a person is found to be at high risk, they are invited to a nurse assessment at the mobile clinic and sometimes they are offered a low dose CT scan of the lungs for further investigation based on their specific needs.
Julia Heneker, a SWAG Lung Screening Nurse said: “It’s fabulous to be able to work in an area of healthcare where people are so grateful for the help they have received.
“Patients tell us they like the face-to-face element and it’s lovely to be part of that service. We’ve got all the information to hand so we can try to put their minds at rest and reassure them.”
Dr Anna Bibby, Clinical Director for the Lung Cancer Programme at SWAG said: “Stigma definitely exists and tobacco use tends to be perceived as a lifestyle choice but every respiratory clinician I know does not feel that way.
“We know that nicotine is addictive and very hard to fight and there’s no judgement,” she said.
More information about support to stop smoking is available from NHS Gloucestershire’s Healthy Lifestyles Service online.
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