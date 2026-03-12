THE longest strike in NHS history has finally ended, after phlebotomy colleagues agreed to a pay review deal.
Phlebotomists at Gloucestershire Royal and Cheltenham General hospitals had been on strike for 349 days in a dispute over job evaluations and pay.
Colleagues accepted a deal following talks with Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which will see their pay and roles reviewed by an independent job evaluation panel.
A Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “For the past year, the Trust has been affected by industrial action involving phlebotomy colleagues.
“Throughout this period, our priority has remained maintaining safe and effective care for patients while working constructively with UNISON to resolve the dispute.
“We are pleased that phlebotomy colleagues have voted to end the strike and accept the offer to proceed to an independent panel, which was first made by us last summer.
“This positive step enables us to move forward together. It is something we have been calling for, for many months.”
During the industrial action, the Trust adapted the service to maintain urgent and essential patient services, which it said helped improve turnaround times for blood samples, and supported earlier discharges from wards.
A Trust spokesperson added: "We would like to thank patients, families, and colleagues across the Trust for their understanding throughout this period."
Phlebotomists had argued during the dispute that their work had been undervalued for years, despite the skills and responsibilities required to take and handle blood samples.
Tim Roberts, UNISON South West Regional Secretary said: “Phlebotomy staff have shown incredible determination throughout this lengthy dispute.
“After nearly a year of strike action, they’re looking forward to going back to their jobs and putting their expertise to good use.”
Phlebotomy teams will begin returning to work from Monday, March 16.
