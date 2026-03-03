NHS Gloucestershire is inviting residents of the county to join them on No Smoking Day, Wednesday, March 11, in a bid to encourage health and wellbeing.
The Tobacco Free Team will be on a stall at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital’s Atrium between 10am and 1pm, alongside its community partner, Healthy Lifestyles Gloucestershire.
The health service says it is encouraging people who smoke to quit, to improve their health, fitness, mental health and finances.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “Whether you’re ready to quit today or just thinking about quitting, we are here to help you find the resources and motivation you need to succeed.”
You can find out more about available support via the NHS website and its quit smoking app.
