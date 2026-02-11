GLOUCESTERSHIRE Royal Hospital’s gynaecology service is offering cervical screening (smear) appointments for staff and members of the public.
Its all-female nurse group will be available at the next clinic on Saturday, February 21 between 09.30am and 12:30pm.
NHS Gloucestershire said the clinic is ideal for those who can’t get an appointment with their GP, or feel unsure about the process.
A spokesperson said: “Our team of nurses is experienced and compassionate, and aim to provide care that is respectful and inclusive. Appointments are unhurried, and you are welcome to ask questions, discuss any concerns and take breaks if needed.”
A cervical screening test is simple and takes around ten minutes.
You can book your test by calling 07813 400096.
